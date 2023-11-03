Trump New York civil trial: Eric and Donald Jr deny involvement, say they were unaware of fraud

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr, on Thursday (Nov 2) testified in a New York courtroom and said they had no involvement with documents which the judge had ruled were fraudulently manipulated to inflate the former United States president’s wealth and the worth of the family business.

The Republican frontrunner had put both his sons in charge as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization while he served as the American president between 2017 and 2021.

Tense exchange in the courtroom

The former president’s two eldest sons Donald Jr and Eric were the first members of the Trump family to testify in the trial, in back-to-back appearances in a New York courtroom, and said they were not involved in the questionable valuations.

During the trial, Eric said he was not aware of the financial statements which lawyers say – and the judge ruled – helped fraudulently inflate the value of their father Donald Trump’s business, and were used to secure loans and insurance that allowed the company to keep functioning.

New York state lawyer Andrew Amer presented emails, video calls and other evidence that showed him discussing financial estimates, including changes to the valuation methodology for a golf course.

ALSO READ | Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order amid ongoing New York civil fraud trial

“Certainly I was aware of it, but I don’t think I was the main person involved, or even very involved,” said Eric in the courtroom speaking about the appraisal of the family’s Seven Springs estate.

The lawyer also pulled up decade-old emails in which a fellow Trump Organization executive asked Eric – who also became frustrated as the evidence was pulled up by the state lawyer – for the information needed to complete one of his dad’s financial statements.

“We’re a major organization, a massive real estate organization – yes, I’m fairly sure I understand that we have financial statements. Absolutely,” Eric said, his voice rising. However, he insisted that he “had no involvement and never worked on my father’s statement of financial condition.”

Eric’s testimony followed his brother Donald Jr’s who took the stand again on Thursday and blamed the accountants, both inside and outside the company. “They had more information and details on all of this than I would have,” said Trump’s eldest son.

As per Reuters, the evidence submitted to the court also shows Eric and Donald Jr signed statements certifying that they had provided accurate information to Mazars, an outside accounting firm which prepared the financial statements.

The lawsuit

The lawsuit, brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Donald Trump, his company and top executives including Eric and Don Jr of inflating the value of the assets of the Trump Organization to receive more favourable bank loans and insurance terms.

While Judge Arthur Engoron has already ruled that those involved inflated asset values to win favourable financing terms, the trial is now largely concerned with damages.

ALSO READ | Donald Trump and his 3 children will soon testify in New York civil fraud trial

James has sought at least $250 million in damages, as well as a permanent ban on Trump, Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in the state.

The former president, who is scheduled to testify on Monday (Nov 6), in a series of social media posts kept attacking Engoron and James while his sons testified. “So sad to see my sons being PERSECUTED in a political Witch Hunt,” said Trump, in one of the posts.

The former president’s daughter Ivanka, who is not a defendant in the case, is also scheduled to testify on Wednesday (Nov 8).