/Trump moves Space Command headquarters to ‘Rocket City’ Huntsville in Alabama

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the US Space Command headquarters is being moved from Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Huntsville, Alabama, which will be known as the ‘Rocket City’. Reversing the decision made by President Joe Biden, Trump said the move was necessary as the US was “losing the space race to China and Russia.” Trump’s statement came after years of dispute between Colorado and Alabama over hosting rights for the facility. “The US Space Command HQ will move to the beautiful locale of a place called Huntsville, Alabama, forever to be known from this point forward as Rocket City,” Trump said.

He said that when he created Space Command in his first term, he planned to make its headquarters in Alabama, but that the Biden administration established it instead in Colorado.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump extended his gratitude to Colorado, where U.S. Space Command is currently headquartered, but he criticised the state’s use of mail ballots. “That played a big factor,” he said.

Space Command, which directs America’s military activities in outer space, plays a central role in satellite defence and countering adversary capabilities.

Biden had decided to keep the command at its current base in Colorado, citing operational stability, even though Trump had approved its relocation to Alabama during his first term in 2021.

The issue had a political undertone as well. Colorado, a Democratic-leaning state, benefited from Biden’s decision, while Alabama, a Republican stronghold, has now regained the project under Trump’s reversal.

Trump signed an executive order in 2018 re-establishing US Space Command, after it had been absorbed in 2002 into US Strategic Command. Its main goal is to find ways to defend US interests in space, especially the constellations of satellites that the US ground, sea, and air forces rely on for navigation, communications, and surveillance.

In 2023, President Joe Biden had decided to keep Space Command headquarters in Colorado, where its temporary headquarters was located, overturning Trump’s first-term decision to move it to Alabama.

Biden had been convinced by the then head of Space Command, Gen. James Dickinson, that moving its headquarters would jeopardise military readiness.

Biden’s reversal prompted the House Armed Services Committee, chaired by Republican Mike Rogers of Alabama, to request the Pentagon's watchdog investigate the basing decision.

The Defense Department Inspector General found that Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, was the Air Force’s preferred location for the command, but building facilities to equal the ones already in Colorado could take three to four years. As per the watchdog report, Gen. Dickinson voiced concerns about that timeline’s impact on the command’s readiness, contributing to the decision Biden made to keep the headquarters in Colorado.

The president’s announcement from the Oval Office was his first public appearance in a week after he spent the long weekend golfing at his private club located outside of Washington, D.C.