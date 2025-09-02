/Pakistan PM humiliated, once again! Putin laughs after Shehbaz Sharif's headphone fumbles during meeting | WATCH

During a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's headphones fumbled before the meeting even began. The Russian supremo was seen smiling and instructing him on how to put it the right way when people came to the rescue of the Pakistani PM. This was not the first time Sharif had to go through such humiliation.

Previously, a similar video was circulated in which the Pakistani PM was seen struggling with the same issue.

At the 2022 SCO summit in Uzbekistan.



What did Shehbaz Sharif say during meeting with Putin

Shehbaz Sharif met the Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (September 2). Sharif said that Islamabad respects Moscow’s relations with New Delhi and it's "perfectly fine," but also wants Russia to have the same ties with Pakistan. "We also want to build very strong relations, which would be supplementary and complementary to the progress and prosperity of the region," the Pakistani PM said.

He praised Putin and called him a "very dynamic leader" and expressed his willingness to work closely with him. Both leaders are set to attend a major Chinese military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

