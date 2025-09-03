/'Biden wouldn't appear for months and no one said anything': Trump comes live to prove he’s ‘NOT dead’

Google Preferred
Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 24:50 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 24:52 IST
File photo Photograph: (AFP)

Donald Trump dismissed health rumours on Tuesday (September 2), saying he was doing fine. He added that the former American president, Joe Biden, did not appear for months, and nobody questioned him. 

US President Donald Trump dismissed health rumours on Tuesday (September 2), saying he was doing fine. He added that the former American president, Joe Biden, did not appear for months, and nobody questioned him. But when people did not see him for a few days, rumours rose that he was "dead".

"Last week, I did numerous news conferences... I didn't do any for two days and they said there must be something wrong with him. Biden wouldn't do them for months... nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong," the American president said.

