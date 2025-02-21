US Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday (Feb 20), marking one month since the Trump administration returned to office.

“The president keeps us on a pretty breakneck pace,” Vance told the audience.

“Trump knows that the American people have given us a chance to save the country, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do. And thank God for that, because the past month has been a lot of fun,” he added.

Vance: Immigration is the ‘biggest threat’

Vance said uncontrolled immigration is the biggest challenge for both Europe and the US.

“The greatest threat in Europe, and I’d say the greatest threat in the US until about 30 days ago, is that leaders in the West have allowed millions of unvetted foreign migrants into their countries,” he said.

‘Close to peace in Europe’

Vance also spoke about the recent US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia, crediting Trump for helping move towards ending the war in Ukraine.

“I think with President Trump, what makes him such a strong negotiator—and I’ve seen this in private—is that he doesn’t take anything off the table. Everything is on the table. And of course, that makes people in America upset because they say, ‘Why are you talking to Russia?’” he said.

“How do you end the war if you don’t talk to Russia? You have to talk to everyone involved in the fighting,” he added.

Vance said Trump understands these issues are complicated but believes peace is possible. “I really believe we are close to peace in Europe for the first time in three years,” he said.

Trump’s first month: Executive orders and policy changes

Since returning to office, Trump has quickly introduced a series of executive orders. These include major cuts to government spending, stricter immigration rules, and the removal of diversity programs.

Right-wing leaders gather at CPAC

This year’s CPAC event has attracted conservative leaders from around the world. Attendees include Argentina’s President Javier Milei, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico. European conservatives such as France’s Jordan Bardella, Britain’s Nigel Farage, and former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are also present, looking to learn from Trump’s political comeback.

Top US officials speaking at the event include White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and House Speaker Mike Johnson. Trump is set to speak on Saturday.

Liz Truss calls for a ‘Trump revolution’ in the UK

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss also took the stage, showing support for Trump’s movement.

“Patriotic Brits... look across the Atlantic with envy. We want a Trump revolution in Britain,” she said.

She also praised Trump ally Elon Musk, adding, “We want Elon and his nerd-army of Musk-rats looking into the British deep state. We want to be part of the second American revolution.”

(With inputs from agencies)