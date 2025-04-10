President Donald Trump wants to make "America’s Showers Great Again". He signed an executive order on Wednesday targeting water pressure regulations implemented by former Presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Trump had earlier relaxed showerhead water flow standards during his first term.

The order scraps “multi-thousand-word regulations defining the word ‘showerhead’”. The regulation was implemented under Obama's administration which Trump softened after he came to power in 2016. However, after Joe Biden took over as president, he re-imposed the showerhead regulation.

Trump called the Obama-era federal rule on showerheads "overly complicated” and ordered Energy Secretary Chris Wright to immediately pull it back.

“Overregulation chokes the American economy and stifles personal freedom. A small but meaningful example is the Obama-Biden war on showers,” Trump wrote in the executive order.

“To the extent any definition is necessary for this common piece of hardware, the Oxford English Dictionary defines ‘showerhead’ in one short sentence,” Trump added.

The showerhead rule applied to how much water should flow out of a shower in the American household. After Trump signed the order, the showerhead water flow standards returned to the 2.5-gallons-per-minute rule.

“President Trump is restoring sanity to at least one small part of the federal regulations,” the White House said in a statement.

“No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless.”

The White House argued that the Obama-Biden regulation "made life worse for everyday Americans". Notably, under the regulation, several multi-nozzle showers became "illegal" in the country. The initial regulation was part of efforts to save water.

The White House noted that Trump is ending "Biden’s dumb war on things that work."