Ever since US President Donald Trump assumed office for the second term, he has been keen on deporting immigrants from the country. Living by the tone set by the president, a woman in Ohio left a note for a restaurant server that read, "I Hope Trump Deports You!!!". The incident took place in Cazuelas Mexican Restaurant in Columbus and the woman identified as Stephanie Lovins, is a realtor.

Advertisment

Speaking to media outlet NBC4, marketing head, Fabio Oribio said, "This is just not right, he is a really good person. We never thought the picture of the receipt would go viral."

Also read: Who is DJ Daniel? Trump appoints 13-year-old cancer survivor as United States Secret Service agent

He added, "This is just a space for being inclusive, and there’s no space for hate inside Cazuelas." The community has been showing a lot of love to the server named Ricardo. They have launched a campaign to raise a tip for Ricardo. It began with a goal to reach $1,000, but exceeding the limit, people have raised more than $5,500, and many are also planning to dine in on Sunday; that is when Ricardo is on shift.

Advertisment

Also, social media has called out Lovins for her behaviour, and additionally, her company has confirmed that she is no longer associated with them.

As reported in The Columbus Dispatch, the company sent an email to employees, "The alleged statements are deeply concerning and in no way reflect the values of our organisation or profession. As this individual is not an active member, we are unable to take action under our Code of Ethics or conduct policies. However, we are actively monitoring the situation."

Also read: Who is Roberto Ortiz? Trump hails him, vows to 'wage war' on Mexican drug cartels

Advertisment

The restaurant has also issued a statement on social media: "At Cazuelas Mexican Cantina, we believe in the power of respect, tolerance, and acceptance. Recently, one of our team members faced an unacceptable situation, and we stand firmly against any form of hate or discrimination. Together, we will continue to create a welcoming space for everyone. Thank you for your unwavering support!"

In a bid to 'Make America Great Again', the White House has been vocal about the terms to be set for immigrants, which have been reiterated time and again.