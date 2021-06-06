Trump hints at comeback in major speech, calls on nations to cancel their China debt

Former US President Donald Trump tried to make a comeback to the political stage on Saturday with a major speech to southern Republicans.

Trump's speech to an enthusiastic audience at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville was his first high profile public appearance outside of his Florida compound, and his first major speech, since leaving office in January.

Also Read | Trump says 'I was right about Wuhan lab leak'; demands $10 trillion penalty from China

The former Republican president repeated his previous barbs at President Joe Biden, the Democrats, undocumented migrants, Dr Anthony Fauci, and others

But the bulk of his attack for the first hour of his lengthy speech was directed at China, with Trump calling on nations to cancel their debt to China as Beijing's "down payment" for restitution over the COVID pandemic.

Also Read | 'Dark day': Mike Pence says Trump and him can never see eye-to-eye on Capitol riots

"The time has come for America and the world to demand reparations and accountability from the Communist Party of China... All nations should work together to present China a bill for a minimum of 10 trillion dollars to compensate for the damage they've caused," Trump said to applause.

Trump's first major speech as a private citizen again comes one day after Facebook announced it would suspend him for two years.

Also Read | 'Insult to 75 million voters': Donald Trump banned for two years from Facebook

The timeline denies Trump a major social media megaphone ahead of the November 2022 congressional elections. However, it means he may be able to return to Facebook well before the next presidential election in late 2024.

"A year that I look very much forward to, 2024," Trump said in his speech to wide applause.