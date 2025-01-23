US President Donald Trump’s first interview post his return to the Oval Office was aired Wednesday (Jan 22) on Fox News, where the 47th POTUS shared his views on a range of issues. In one of the major takeaways, the GOP leader said he won’t rule out investigating his predecessor Joe Biden. Trump also blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom over raging Los Angeles wildfires and touched upon TikTok concerns.

On Joe Biden

Speaking with Sean Hannity, Trump said it was a ‘sad thing’ that Biden didn’t pardon himself but gave relief to all of his family members. “And you know, the funny thing, maybe the sad thing is, he didn’t give himself a pardon,” said Trump. On investigating Biden, the Republican leader said he would let the Congress to decide.

FBI records on JFK assassination

In the interview, Trump reiterated that he will release FBI files on John F. Kennedy “immediately” once they are reviewed.

Trump said he was discouraged from sharing more information on JFK assassination by his previous Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “I did it with Kennedy, to an extent,” Trump said. “But I was asked by some of our government officials not to, and, you know, you have to respect them.”

On TikTok and China

Trump dismissed concerns that China could be spying on American teens using the TikTok app.

“Is it that important for China to be spying on young people? On young kids watching crazy videos?”

He further asked why nobody was asking questions about telephones and “so many things” that are made in China.

On California

Trump said the federal government won’t provide aid to California, which is battling massive wildfires, unless the Democratic state changes its water policy.

“I’m going to put a statement out today, I don’t think we should give California anything until they let water flow down,” Trump told Hannity.

(With inputs from agencies)