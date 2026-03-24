/Trump claims war pause; Iran reports new strikes on Isfahan and Khorramshahr energy sites

As Donald Trump announced the pause in “military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five days” Iranian media reported that US-Israeli strikes continued to target the energy facilities in Isfahan province. This is one of the regions where America’s B-2 bombers struck in June 2025. Even back then, he had first launched an attack from a US base, al-Udeid in Qatar. After noting that the“objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, a stop to the nuclear threat posed", Trump announces a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Fars News Agency reported that Isfahan's natural gas administration building and a gas pressure reduction station were hit, causing damage to parts of the facilities and nearby homes. Hours ago, the US president posted on his social media account wrote, “I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

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He also pointed at “detailed, and constructive conversations”, while Tehran denies any such dialogue.The Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Esmaeil Baqaei, said no direct or indirect talks have taken place in the last 24 hours, and the parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reiterated.

The latter even pointed out the fact that this could be Trump's strategy to manipulate the energy market; he said, “No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped.”