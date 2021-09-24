Trump allies Bannon, Meadows subpoenaed in US Congress' probe of Capitol riot

The US House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol has subpoenaed former Trump White House officials Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, the panel's chairman said on Thursday (September 23).

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and former Defense Department official Kash Patel were also subpoenaed and instructed to produce materials and appear for depositions in the weeks ahead, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement.

Also Read | Risk of another 9/11-style attack on US very real: Former NSA John Bolton to WION

Meadows, a former congressman, served as former President Donald Trump's White House chief of staff. Bannon was a White House adviser to Trump.

Also Read | Double standards? While Kamala Harris talks of Pak terror role, Blinken 'appreciates' it over Afghanistan

A mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol as Congress was meeting to certify Democrat Joe Biden's election victory, delaying that process for several hours as then-Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress, staff and journalists fled from rioters.

Also Read | CIA Vienna station chief removed amid 'Havana syndrome' criticism: Report

Nearly 600 people have been arrested in connection with the attack. It was the worst violence at the seat of the US government since the British invasion during the War of 1812.