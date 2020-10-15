Trump administration targets Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam

Amid tensions with China over Hong Kong, the US State Department in its first report to Congress under the Hong Kong Autonomy Act said "our ongoing objection to Beijing's actions that are intentionally designed to erode the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong and impose the CCP's oppressive policies."

The US report seeks to add ten people to its blacklist of "Specially Designated Nationals" including Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam. The US government had earlier imposed sanctions against Lam and the nine others in August.

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act has already been passed by Congress.

On Monday, Carrie Lam postponed a keynote address after being ordered to travel to mainland China. Lam said she would also travel to Shenzhen where President Xi was set to make a speech.

It is not a matter of waiting for directions," Lam said, adding,"It is a matter of responding to a positive indication from the central government that they want to take into account the chief executive's recommendations, that they really want to facilitate those policy measures so that Hong Kong people have more confidence that the economy will bounce back."

Hong Kong is ruled under a "One Country, Two Systems" by China however after the passing of the national security law in June Western governments have roundly criticised Beijing's move. However, the Chinese government has thrown its weight behind Lam amid large scale protests witnessed earlier against the new bill.

Last year the Hong Kong chief executive had delivered her policy speech on video after being criticised by pro-democracy lawmakers.

Earlier this month, Hong Kong police had arrested several people amid protests as Carrie Lam hailed the city's "return to stability" at China national day celebrations as Lam attended a flag-raising ceremony with other senior officials.

"Over the past three months, the plain truth is, and it is obvious to see, that stability has been restored to society while national security has been safeguarded, and our people can continue to enjoy their basic rights and freedoms," Lam said.