Prepare for war, be absolutely loyal: Xi Jinping tells Chinese troops

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday directed China’s armed forces to strengthen training of troops and to be ready for war amid Indo-China face off in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).



According to a report published in CNN, Xi Jinping has called on troops to "put all (their) minds and energy on preparing for war" in a visit to a military base in the southern province of Guangdong on Tuesday.



According to state news agency Xinhua, during an inspection of the People's Liberation Army Marine Corps in Chaozhou City, Xi told the soldiers to "maintain a state of high alert" and called on them to be "absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable."



However, it was not yet clear whether this comment was directed towards India, Japan or the US and other countries with which China is embroiled in a tussle in the South China Sea region.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs had said that Beijing doesn’t recognize "Ladakh Union Territory and Arunachal Pradesh." The Chinese MFA in a statement said that Ladakh Union Territory is a region “illegally established by India".

Meanwhile, India and China had sincere, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along LAC, the Indian Army said following the 7th round of the corps commander level talks.

In the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks, India continued to demand complete disengagement and de-escalation by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the eastern Ladakh sector.

"India is expected to demand a discussion on all the friction points between the two sides from the sub-sector north to the central sector and complete disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese Army from there," government sources had said.

