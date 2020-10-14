Justin Trudeau vows to fight against China's treatment of Uighur and Hong Kong

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has slammed CHina for its ill-treatment of Uighur Muslims and has warned the Asian country against its "coercive diplomacy".

On the 50th anniversary of Canada's diplomatic ties with China, Trudeau warned China against the inhumane treatment and its "coercive diplomacy" in Hong Kong as well as the detention of Uighur Muslims.

He warned China that Canada will not back down from taking actions against these allegations, especially after the increasing detention of Canadian citizens in China.

Also read: Canada gets consular access to citizens detained in China

"We will remain absolutely committed to working with our allies to ensure that China's approach of coercive diplomacy, its arbitrary detention of two Canadian citizens alongside other citizens of other countries around the world is not viewed as a successful tactic by them," Trudeau said at a press conference.

He also urged other countries to come together to fight against China's rising tensions with the world. He vowed that Canada will "continue to work with our fellow like-minded nations around the world, to impress upon China that its approach to internal affairs and global affairs is not on a particularly productive path for itself or for all of us."

The statements have come a few days after Canada finally gained consular access to Canadian former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor who have been detained in China over the charged of espionage. Canada, however, believes this is a retaliation by China over Canada's arrest of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and daughter of its founder.