/Trump, 79, claims he's a 'better physical specimen' than Obama, yet walks steps carefully. Here's what he said

United States President Donald Trump speaking at the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary celebration in Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday (Oct 5) predicted that he will “one day” fall down stairs. But he also claimed that he was declared a better “physical specimen” than Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The 79-year-old president began his address by honouring Navy members for their service but soon switched to talking about his health and that how fit he was.

He claimed that Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician during his first term and before that for Obama, now 64, and Bush, now 79, had termed him the “healthiest” of the three presidents.

“At a press conference, they asked [Jackson], ‘Who’s in the best shape? Who’s the healthiest? Who’s the strongest? Who’s the best physical specimen of the three?’ He said, ‘That’s easy: President Donald Trump,” Trump said during his address to the 10,000 sailors in their dress-white uniforms.

Jackson is a retired Navy one-star admiral who faced allegations of inappropriate sexual comments and violating alcohol policies. He was demoted in 2022 in view of the allegation but was reinstated last month.

Trump also slammed his predecessor, Joe Biden, 82, before acknowledging his own advancing age, in a surprise move.

“We had a horrible, horrible president who had no clue what the hell was happening. The chances of him walking down those stairs successfully were not good,” he said.

“And I have to be careful because one day I’m gonna probably fall," he added.

Trump attacks opponents for Shutdown

Trump also took the opportunity to lash out at his political opponents as the shutdown entered its fifth day.

“I want you to know that despite the current Democrat induced shutdown, we will get our service members every last penny. Don’t worry about it,” Trump said amid loud cheers.

The government shutdown that began Wednesday has led to the furlough of thousands of federal employees, while key infrastructure and energy projects in Democratic-run areas have been put on hold.