/Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issues sanctions warning to Oman over Strait of Hormuz toll, says 'any willing partners will be penalised'

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday (May 28) warned Oman against supporting any tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, saying Washington could impose sanctions on all parties involved. In a post on X, Bessent said, “Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved, directly or indirectly, in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalized.” He added that the United States would not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz, referring to Iranian proposals linked to a possible agreement with Washington.

Later, during a White House press briefing, Bessent revealed that he had spoken with the Omani ambassador earlier in the day and received assurances that there were no plans for tolling the strategic waterway. "I told him that this was a non-starter and he did not want to risk either the Oman individuals or Omani financial institutions getting sanctioned," Bessent said. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s energy supply passes, has become increasingly tense since the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran in late February.

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Iran’s retaliatory measures have intensified instability across the region and significantly disrupted movement through the strait, causing sharp increases in global energy and fertilizer prices. Oman had previously acted as a mediator between Washington and Tehran during talks held in Geneva before the conflict escalated. The Gulf nation has also reportedly faced attacks linked to Iran during the crisis.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump appeared to issue a warning involving Oman while responding to questions about a possible temporary arrangement allowing Oman and Iran to oversee the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said he would ‘blow them up’ if Muscat moved ahead with such a plan. The White House did not immediately clarify whether Trump intended to refer to Iran instead of Oman.

Bessent’s remarks came shortly after the US Treasury announced sanctions against Iran’s newly established ‘Persian Gulf Strait Authority’, an agency tasked with collecting fees from vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Washington also warned that any entity paying those fees could face sanctions exposure because they may be providing support to and receiving services from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

Meanwhile, the United States and Iran accused each other on Thursday of violating an ongoing truce after exchanging fire in the region, marking the most serious confrontation since both sides agreed to a ceasefire in April. Indirect negotiations aimed at ending the conflict have continued through international mediators, but so far, no breakthrough has been achieved.