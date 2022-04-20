Traditional Chinese medicine to fight COVID-19? China's health platform disagrees

As China approved boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) Lianhua Qingwen to combat the virus in Shanghai, a Chinese neurologist questioned whether it is effective against COVID-19.

Chinese authorities had also approved Lianhua Qingwen tablets for Covid-hit Hong Kong. China's health platform Dingxiang Yisheng had declared the herbal medicine Lianhua Qingwen was not effective against COVID-19 as its shares plunged over 10 per cent on Monday.

Shanghai residents who have been struggling to get regular food supplies due the lockdown were sent boxes of

Lianhua Qingwen pills by Chinese health officials. Lianhua Qingwen reportedly cures sore throat and fever.

Also Read: Shanghai to ease Covid restrictions as shutdown bites businesses hard

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved the drug. Reports claim Singapore has approved the clinical trial of Lianhua Qingwen to treat mild COVID-19 symptoms in adults.

Watch | Future of medicine: What is a superhero vaccine?

Singapore's Health Sciences Authority (HSA) had however declared that there was "no scientific evidence" from clinical trials to show Lianhua Qingwen products could "prevent or treat COVID-19".

Singapore's health body had declared that Lianhua Qingwen has not been approved to either "treat or alleviate symptoms of COVID-19".

An influencer son of one of China's wealthiest businessmen had questioned the efficacy of the drug as the post went viral on China's social media site Weibo.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam while endorsing the effectiveness of traditional Chinese medicine had said last month that,"on preventing infection and accelerating patients’ recovery, traditional Chinese medicine may have better effect than Western medicine."

However, the Hong Leader cautioned that Lianhua Qingwen tablets were not meant for preventing coronavirus with vaccines being the best cure against the virus.

(With inputs from Agencies)