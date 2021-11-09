TPLF rebels enter town near Ethiopian capital: Report

Reports say Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels have reached near Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa.

The fighters were reportedly spotted in Kemise town which is 325 km from Addis Ababa. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who had won the Nobel Prize two years ago had sent troops to Tigray late last year to overpower the TPLF which was the ruling party in the region, however, the group struck back in June retaking several areas in Tigray.

TPLF had claimed that it had seized two strategic cities in Amhara region amid fighting with government troops.

PM Abiy Ahmed had declared a state of emergency while declaring that his forces were involved in an "existential war" with the rebel forces. The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) had called for a ceasefire amid heavy fighting.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey Feltman, US special envoy arrived back in Ethiopia in a bid to open negotiations as he met African Union's former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The US has ordered non-essential staff to leave the country amid renewed fighting. European nations Demark and Italy also urged citizens to leave as Tigrayan forces continued their advance to the capital.

The US embassy warned that the "situation may escalate further and may cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts and travel disruptions".

The conflict has claimed thousands of lives with many displaced as the country faces famine-like conditions.

