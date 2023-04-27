Tories criticise Chinese VP's possible attendance at King Charles coronation

Presence of Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng's possible presence at the upcoming coronation of UK's King Charles the Third is causing waves in British politics. Several British leaders have disapproved the presence of Han Zheng, who oversaw Hong Kong affairs for Chinese government during the years that saw creation of national security law and the stifling of civil freedoms in the former British colony.

Han Zheng was recently appointed as Chinese President Xi Jinping's deputy. He was in-charge of Hong Kong affairs from 2018 to March this year. Politico has reported that Han may represent China during the coronation of King Charles the Third.

As quoted by news outlet The Guardian, former Conservative Party member and long-standing China critic Sir Iain Duncan Smith said Han Zheng was "responsible for trashing" Hong Kong treaty between the UK and China as he oversaw crackdown against pro-democracy protests.

“This is the man responsible for trashing the international treaty – the Sino-British accord. In the course of which the Hong Kong authorities have persecuted peaceful democracy campaigners," said Duncan Smith as quoted by The Guardian.

“Having this man here given his role is outrageous.”

Tim Loughton, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China said that Han Zheng's presence at the coronation will be "an insult to the freedom-loving people” of Hong Kong.

“We have lobbied ministers not to allow this. It would be an insult to the freedom-loving people of HK,” said Loughton. He was quoted by The Guardian.

The state crackdown against the pro-democracy protests had strained the relations between the UK and China. UK even created a visa scheme that enabled Hong Kongers to seek asylum in the UK. Many pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong took this option and went to the UK.

If Han Zheng remains present at King Charles' coronation, it is likely to give Conservative Party leaders more ammunition to criticise China. The Tories are already unhappy about British government's approach to China.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said earlier this week that UK must take the path of direct engagement with China. He called for a constructive but robust relationship.

British leaders had raised serious concerns when invitation for Queen Elizabeth's funeral was extended to Chinese representatives last September.

In the end, China was represented by Wang Qishan, predecessor of Han Zheng, at the queen's funeral. In addition to this, a Chinese delegation also attended the queen's lying in state in Westminster Hall.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.