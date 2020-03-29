Top world news: UK to extend lockdown, Spain announces record toll, and more

UK lockdown measures will be in place for 'significant period': Government

The British government on Sunday said that the coronavirus lockdown could last a "significant" time as a leading expert warned it could be in place until June.

Spain announces record 838 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Spain on Sunday announced another 838 deaths in 24 hours from coronavirus on Sunday, a new daily record bringing the total number of deaths to 6,528, according to health ministry figures.

Pakistan says coronavirus outbreak under control as cases rise to 1,526

Prime Minister's Adviser on Health Dr Zafar Mirza told the media at the daily press briefing that due to the effective measures by the government, the virus outbreak was under control in Pakistan.

'We're trying to keep our heads above water': US healthcare workers fight shortages and fear

U.S. nurses and doctors on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus that has infected tens of thousands of Americans and killed hundreds are shellshocked by the damage that the virus wreaks - on patients, their families and themselves.

Iran security forces searching for 54 escaped inmates following prison break

Iranian security forces are searching for 54 escaped inmates following a prison break over which four guards were arrested, news agency AFP reported quoting Iran's state news agency on Sunday.