Top world news: Global cases rise past 600,000, Trump may quarantine New York, and more

Trump says he may quarantine New York, New Jersey

President Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

COVID-19: Global cases rise past 600,000, says Johns Hopkins University

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world has now passed 600,000, according to the tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Tom Hanks with wife Rita Wilson returns to LA after recovering from COVID-19

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have finally returned to their home in Los Angeles on Friday.

Taliban says no to Afghan negotiators

The Taliban on Saturday rejected an Afghan government negotiation team set up to hold talks with the insurgent group in a bid to end the country's 18-year-old conflict.

Coronavirus outbreak could worsen if people don't take proper measures: Japan PM Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday requested people to refrain from non-essential meetings and said coronavirus infections could escalate if people let down their guard and don't take proper containment measures.