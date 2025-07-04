/Top 10 world news: Zelensky, Trump discuss Russian strikes; Hamas decision on peace proposal likely in 24 hrs, and more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Friday, and the two leaders discussed the Russian strikes on Ukraine and the supply of air defence to Kyiv. The Presidential Office head in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, said, “A very important and meaningful conversation between the presidents. All the details—coming soon.” Yermak called the conversation “important and productive.”

US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 4) said that a decision by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on a “final proposal” for a ceasefire with Israel in Gaza will become clear in the next 24 hours, reported Reuters. On being asked by the press whether Israel had accepted the conditions required to finalise a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas, Trump said, “We’ll see what happens, we are going to know over the next 24 hours.”

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has called for intensified sanctions against Russia, claiming “widespread” use of chemical weapons by Moscow in Ukraine. Dutch and German intelligence agencies on Friday (Jul 4) alleged that they have gathered evidence on the use of banned weapons, including dropping a choking agent from drones to drive soldiers out of trenches so they can be shot.

Andrey Badalov, Vice President of Transneft, has died after allegedly falling from a window at his residence in a Moscow suburb in an apparent suicide case, state media reported on Friday (Jul 4). The company confirmed the death of the 62-year-old, but did not mention the circumstances. Law enforcement officials told the state-run TASS news agency that Badalov’s body was discovered at the bottom of a residential building on Rublyovskoye highway.

United States President Donald Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” has been passed by the US House. Even as Trump celebrates the victory at a rally called ‘America250’ at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, the bill has been accused of raising the national debt ceiling in United States. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the bill could add $2.4 to $3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. Trump's former ‘buddy’ Elon Musk has also warned about it and said, “This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill.” He also said, "America is going bankrupt extremely quickly, but everyone seems to be whistling past the graveyard."

Another student of the law college has come out with allegations of molestation against Monojit Mishra, the main accused in last month’s gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College. The student, who is in her second year of a law degree, told a TV channel that college alumnus Monojit Mishra, who is referred to as ‘Mango dada’ in his influence groups, molested and threatened her two years ago.

As the United States dropped 14 bunker buster bombs deployed on the 'B-2 stealth bombers' on Iran's nuclear facilities during the 12-day Israel-Iran war, a former Vietnam War refugee Anh Duong looked at the weapon's technical details as she sensed a familiarity.

Global tech firm Microsoft has ceased operations in Pakistan after 25 years, according to its founding country head. Jawwad Rehman, who launched Microsoft in the country in 2000, revealed the closure on LinkedIn, writing, “Today, I learned that Microsoft is officially closing its operations in Pakistan. The last few remaining employees were formally informed and just like that, an era ends...” The company has not made any formal public statement on the matter.

The heart has been craving for a good old love story amid heavy actioners that Bollywood has been churning out for some time now. Amid the clutter of Pan-India gruesome bloodied action thrillers and sappy family dramas that the viewers have been fed the past few years, Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino manages to break the clutter with a fresh take on the oldest emotion in the universe -Love.