/Another law student alleges molestation by Kolkata gangrape accused Monojit Mishra

Another student of the law college has come out with allegations of molestation against Monojit Mishra, the main accused in last month’s gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College. The student, who is in her second year of a law degree, told a TV channel that college alumnus Monojit Mishra, who is referred to as ‘Mango dada’ in his influence groups, molested and threatened her two years ago.

The student revealed that the assault on her in October 2023 was similar in modus operandi to the rape case last month. She was locked in a room and molested by Mishra soon after she had attended an event organised by Mishra with her fellow students, she said in a phone call with India Today.

‘Pulled me by hair, started undressing me’

The student recounted that she received a phone call from her father during the event, and she stepped into a nearby vacant room at the venue to speak with him. “Just as I was about to step out [after the call], I saw Monojit enter and lock the door from inside. He was visibly drunk and had also consumed ‘weed’ (marijuana). I asked him to let me leave, but he ignored me and kept coming closer,” the student told the channel.

Mishra, who is a former youth wing leader of West Bengal’s ruling party, Trinamool Congress (TMC), assaulted her inside the room when “other students were dancing and enjoying” outside. He used a remote control that he was carrying to turn up the music volume outside to muffle her cries, she said.

“He pulled me by my hair, and dragged me to the balcony of the room… started undressing me… Fortunately, a senior female student began knocking on the door, and in a hurry, he fled the room,” she told the channel.

Several alleged criminal activities by Monojit Mishra have come to light since the gang rape case was filed, as other victims have apparently gathered the courage to come out now that he is in the police net.

Cops take accused for crime scene reconstruction

Meanwhile, police on Friday took the four arrested men for crime scene reconstruction. The main accused, Monojit Mishra, current students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee were taken to the campus early morning, around 4.30 am, and the process took four hours. The main accused are currently remanded to police custody till July 8.

The complaint by the victim says that Mishra called her to offer her a student union position but took her to a room adjacent to the college union office, where he allegedly forced himself on her after she rejected his advances and a marriage proposal.

Mishra turned college union room into a ‘bar’ every evening

Monojit Mishra, the key accused in the Kolkata law college rape case, had turned the union room into a bar and a “party” place, his batchmate told mediapersons on Friday.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the student said that Mishra used to drink alcohol with his friends in the union room every evening.

The woman said that Mishra used to harass women, and had once thrashed a security guard. He used to threaten to shoot the college staff over small issues, she said.