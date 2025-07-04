/Is Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine? Dutch defence minister alleges ‘widespread’ use of banned munitions

Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans has called for intensified sanctions against Russia, claiming “widespread” use of chemical weapons by Moscow in Ukraine. Dutch and German intelligence agencies on Friday (Jul 4) alleged that they have gathered evidence on the use of banned weapons, including dropping a choking agent from drones to drive soldiers out of trenches so they can be shot.

“The main conclusion is that we can confirm Russia is intensifying its use of chemical weapons,” Brekelmans told Reuters. “This intensification is concerning because it is part of a trend we have been observing for several years now, where Russia’s use of chemical weapons in this war is becoming more normalised, standardised, and widespread.”

Germany’s BND foreign intelligence agency has confirmed the findings in a statement. The head of the Dutch Military Intelligence Agency (MIVD), Peter Reesink, said the conclusions are based on “our own independent intelligence, so we have observed it ourselves based on our own investigations.” The findings were presented in a letter to the Dutch parliament on Friday.

Last year in May, the United States accused Russia of using chloropicrin, a toxic chemical compound that was first used by Germany during World War I. Meanwhile, Ukraine has alleged that Russia used chemical weapons in thousands of instances. Denying the use of munitions, Moscow has accused Kyiv of doing so.

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday (Jul 2) said that the Federal Security Service found a Ukrainian cache of explosive devices containing chloropicrin in the eastern side of the country. However, Ukraine has denied the accusations.

Last year, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a disarmament agency in The Hague with 193 member states, said that initial accusations made by both nations were “insufficiently substantiated”.

The Dutch defence minister said that at least three Ukrainian deaths have been linked to chemical weapons use, while over 2,500 people wounded on the battlefield reported chemical weapons-related symptoms to health authorities. The increased use of chemical weapons by Russia is not only a threat to Ukraine but other nations as well, Brekelmans added.

“We must further increase the pressure. This means looking at more sanctions and specifically not allowing them (Russia) to participate in international bodies like the Executive Council of the OPCW,” he said.

‘A large-scale program’

Reesink mentioned “thousands of instances” of chemical weapons use by Russia and also cited a Ukrainian figure of 9,000. “This isn’t just some ad-hoc tinkering at the frontline; it is truly part of a large-scale program. And that is, of course, also concerning because if we don’t clarify and publicise what Russia is doing, it’s highly likely these trends will continue,” Reesink said. He called the use of banned weapons “almost standing operating procedure.”