Top 10 world news: Ukrainian port attacked after grain deal, WHO on monkeypox, and more

Ukrainian port of Odessa hit by explosions hours after grain deal

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is showing no signs of any solution but there was some good news as the two countries were able to reach an understanding about grain exports and inked a deal on Friday. However, the peace was short-lived as Ukraine accused Russia of targeting the port in Odessa on Saturday. According to a local MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, the city was hit with a number of explosions and the port also sustained damages. According to the deal agreed by both the countries, Russia promised to not target the ports in Ukraine or ships carrying grains. However, Honcharenko wrote on Telegram that Russia did not honour the understanding and even shot down Ukrainian forces in air combat.

Monkeypox declared a global health emergency by WHO amid surge in cases

World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday at its emergency committee meeting raised its highest ever alert on the monkeypox outbreak by declaring it a global health emergency. The declaration means that the WHO designates the virus outbreak as a significant threat to global health that warrants an international response. According to WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, more than 16,000 cases of the virus have been reported from 75 countries across the globe.

China stockpiling grain when millions of people are facing food insecurity, says US

As the US urged Russia to allow Ukrainian grain out quickly into the international market, officials signalled China to provide more grain to poor countries. "We would like to see it act like the great power that it is and provide more grain to the poor people around the world," James O'Brien, head of the US State Department's Office of Sanctions Coordination, said.

Taliban issue new diktat, vow to punish those who criticise ‘Islamic Emirate’

In a new diktat that seeks to stifle criticism of its regime, the Taliban have warned to punish those who criticise the “Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan” scholars and public servants with a gesture, word or anything else, Voice of America (VOA) reports.

China stations permanent forces in the Spratly Islands, a week after a US destroyer sailed in the region

A week after a US Navy destroyer sailed around the contested archipelago of Spratly Islands, China has stepped on the throttle and stationed permanent forces on its three artificial islands in the region. According to reports, the three man-made islands in the Spratlys viz. Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief reefs will have a new flying squadron and maritime rescue and administration staff.

Chaos at UK’s Dover port as travellers wait in queue for over 6 hours

UK’s Port of Dover, the country’s main gateway to Europe, was declared “critical” on Saturday after “woefully inadequate” French border control staffing triggered more than six-hour-long queue for travellers as they tried to escape for the summer holidays.

Whistleblower of 'Panama Papers' claims that Russia wants him 'dead'

In an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel that was published on Saturday, the source of the "Panama Papers," which exposed widespread tax evasion and fraud of significant proportions, expressed his fear of Russian retaliation. He claimed to have proof of financial malfeasance by high Russian officials and their friends that helped finance the war in Ukraine, and the magazine cited him using the moniker John Doe. When Spiegel questioned him if he was concerned for his safety, he responded, "It's a risk that I live with, given that the Russian government has expressed the fact that it wants me dead."

Japan may not allow Vladimir Putin to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

If reports coming from Japanese media are to be believed, the Fumio Kishida government may not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Asian country has banned Putin from entering the country. Thus, if the Russian leader decides to participate in the funeral, he will be turned back.

Comic-Con 2022: ‘Dungeons & Dragons’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and other big announcements so far

The 2022 iteration of the San Diego Comic-Con is currently underway. The event is the largest convention related to pop culture in the world, and every entertainment company and major studio vies to announce its upcoming projects or unveil new things about already announced projects. Promos, sneak peeks, teasers, trailers and promos of comics, movies, TV shows and other stuff are also released. The companies have good reason to wait for the Comic-Con to announced new things as the event attracts a huge audience. This year, like every other year since 1970 (except the last two years, that is), fans are being treated with teasers and trailers for their favourite movies or shows, with more to come. Here are all the major reveals so far.

Vince McMahon announces retirement from WWE amid probe over sexual misconduct allegations

Vince McMahon has announced he will be retiring as the CEO and the chairman of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) amid the ongoing probe against him over allegations of sexual misconduct. McMahon had earlier stepped down from his posts temporarily after a report in the Wall Street Journal claimed he had agreed to pay over $12 million in hush money to multiple women in order to keep them quiet about his sexual misconduct.