Japan may not allow Vladimir Putin to attend Shinzo Abe's funeral

If reports coming from Japanese media are to be believed, the Fumio Kishida government may not allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Asian country has banned Putin from entering the country. Thus, if the Russian leader decides to participate in the funeral, he will be turned back.

After a family funeral was held for Abe in the aftermath of the assassination, the government decided to host a formal state funeral on September 27 for the public and other dignitaries. The programme is expected to be held at Nippon Budokan in central Tokyo. Moreover, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to extend the invitation to all big political leaders, across the globe.

Ever since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, Japan has picked the latter's side. Up until now, Tokyo has imposed several sanctions on Moscow while providing non-lethal military equipment to Zelensky's troops.

While Japan plans to close its gates for Putin, the citizens are not impressed with the government for spending taxpayer money on the funeral, when the family has already performed one.

As reported by WION, 50 people filed an injunction in a Tokyo court seeking a halt to the use of public funds for the event. In a recent public opinion poll by public broadcaster NHK, only 49 per cent supported the idea of a state funeral.

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving PM of Japan. He had stepped down from his position after developing some health complications. He was assassinated earlier this month while giving a speech in western Japan’s Nara prefecture.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the assassinator, was captured on the spot and is currently enduring an investigation, with Japanese authorities expected to conduct a mental health evaluation.

