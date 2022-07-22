Top 10 world news: Ukraine-Russia grain export deal, Covid deaths in New Zealand, and more

The agreement to reopen Ukraine's Black Sea ports will free up millions of tonnes of grain that have been trapped in Ukrainian ports since Russia invaded on February 24. This will alleviate concerns about a possible worldwide food catastrophe that Russia's invasion has sparked. In another, the Omicron BA.5 sub-variant, which contains 5.1 million inhabitants, is what's causing the present wave in New Zealand. In the last seven days, there have been 64,780 active cases, while authorities claim that many illnesses go undetected. New Zealand's quick response to the pandemic and its geographic isolation kept it mostly free of the virus until the end of last year, and it was once seen as a model for preventing Covid infection.

Ukraine and Russia sign food crisis deal to restart grain exports

Russia and Ukraine today signed separate agreements in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations that would permit Russia to export grain and fertilisers and Ukraine to resume grain shipments to international markets, respectively. This ended a standoff that threatened global food security while the two nations are at war in Ukraine. Oleksandr Kubrakov, the infrastructure minister for Ukraine, Hulusi Akar, the defence minister for Turkey, and Antonio Guterres, the secretary general of the United Nations, all signed the paper.

New Zealand: 26 people die of Covid in 24 hours, all above 60

As the nation fights a new wave of the Omicron strain that is disproportionately hurting the senior population, New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at historic rates. According to Health Ministry data, the virus claimed 151 lives in the seven days leading up to July 16 compared to 115 during the worst week of the last wave in March. According to a statement released by the government on Friday, 26 persons with Covid died in the past 24 hours, all of whom were above 60.

Roe v. Wade: Google location history of women remains vulnerable; YouTube to censor false videos on abortion

On June 24th, 2022, American women not only lost their right to a safe abortion, many say they lost the autonomy they had on their own bodies. Since then, unfortunately, many disheartening news stories have come to light, like that of a 10 years old rape victim having to travel 385 kilometres (200+ miles) for an abortion. However, many organisations have also stepped forward to help out women in whatever way they can.

One of the biggest fallouts of the overturning of Roe v. Wade was women using the internet to access information about abortion. And let’s be honest, internet is a maze of content, much of which may be false or doctored.

Monkeypox: New study shows symptoms are making recognition of case more difficult

A new study released by the New England Journal of Medicine has shown that monkeypox patients across the globe are suffering from symptoms not normally linked to the virus.

Not only does this lead to missed and mistaken diagnoses, the cases do not conform to the definition of monkeypox released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Japanese government's decision to fund Shinzo Abe's funeral sparks protests

Amid street and social media protests that the state should not fund ceremonies for Japan's longest-serving leader, the Japanese government said on Friday it would hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27.

In an incident that deeply shocked Japan, the country's longest-serving leader was gunned down two weeks ago at a campaign rally.

Moral outrage in Qatar following fatal shooting of 29 dogs and puppies

As the Gulf nation prepares to host the World Cup later this year, indignation has been generated by the death of 29 dogs by men carrying weapons in Qatar. The killings, which are the worst of a string of savage dog abuse cases, are being investigated by police, according to the authorities. However, animal welfare groups who claim that regulations protecting domestic animals like dogs are not being enforced criticise them. The most recent deaths occurred on July 10 at an industrial complex close to the capital Doha, but the massacre wasn't publicised until days later, according to campaigners speaking to AFP.

Lockheed Martin and Goodyear to jointly develop lunar rover for NASA's Artemis mission

American aerospace and defence company Lockheed Martin alongside tyre-maker Goodyear is reportedly working on a joint project to develop a new lunar rover that will be used by space astronauts for NASA's Artemis lunar landing program.

NASA is reportedly planning to have a variety of lunar vehicles on its roster. From hauling commercial payloads to carrying human astronauts to isolated regions of the moon on extended trips, NASA is looking for a wide pool of options.

Why Facebook's 'move fast and break things' era still haunts it?

A new report by Recode and The Verge has revealed that Facebook's 'move fast and break things' era is still haunting the social media network.

The report sheds light on how chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg wanted to make Facebook akin to Windows.

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh dies at 44

Actress Shonka Dukureh, who made her big screen debut as R&B singer and songwriter Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’, has died at the age of 44 as per The Guardian. The publication said she was found dead at her home in Nashville, Tennessee. The actor has two children, one of whom found her unresponsive and went to the neighbour who called 911.

Laver Cup: Serbian star Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray for Team Europe

Tennis fans are used to seeing Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray fight tooth and nail to beat each other at the Grand Slams but the "Big Four" are set to play together in the same team for the first time at the Laver Cup in London.

Wimbledon champion Djokovic on Friday was named as the fourth member of the six-man Team Europe, the 35-year-old Serb joining his long-time rivals at the fifth edition of the ATP-sanctioned event from Sept. 23-25.