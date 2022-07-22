Moral outrage in Qatar following fatal shooting of 29 dogs and puppies

As the Gulf nation prepares to host the World Cup later this year, indignation has been generated by the death of 29 dogs by men carrying weapons in Qatar. The killings, which are the worst of a string of savage dog abuse cases, are being investigated by police, according to the authorities. However, animal welfare groups who claim that regulations protecting domestic animals like dogs are not being enforced criticise them. The most recent deaths occurred on July 10 at an industrial complex close to the capital Doha, but the massacre wasn't publicised until days later, according to campaigners speaking to AFP.

Activists claim that four guys, including two carrying hunting rifles, threatened factory security guards before murdering 29 dogs and puppies. Two of the wounded were in the last stages of pregnancy, while at least three additional people were hurt. According to one activist, the dogs began to run toward the men as they arrived because they thought "they were going to be fed." The activist continued, "But the men started shooting at random."

Without providing any other information, authorities claim to have identified the suspects. Although advocates claim that dogs have long been the focus of brutal treatment in the Gulf state, where some people hold the misconception that dogs are "unclean" in Islam, the reason behind the act was not immediately evident. One activist claims that the gunmen claimed to security officers that "a dog had bit the son of one of the men." The protester claimed that because of the compound's strong fencing, no youngster could enter to play near the dogs. Another claimed that persons with guns had used dogs and birds, including flamingos, as targets frequently in recent years.

(with inputs from agencies)