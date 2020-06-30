Top 10 world news today: WHO on source of COVID-19, Hong Kong situation and more

‘Source very, very important’: WHO will send expert team to China to investigate COVID-19’s origin

Calling the source of any virus “very, very important”, WHO chief said that fighting a virus is easier when one knows everything about it

Activists in Hong Kong shut shop as China approves national security law

In the backdrop of China passing its controversial national security law in Hong Kong, activist groups in the city have disappeared from social media, and most pro-democracy campaigns shut fearing repercussions.

Habitat loss in an Australian state may drive koalas to extinction by 2050

A new report paints a grim picture of the future of koalas in Australia. In the Australian state of New South Wales, there may be no koalas left by 2050.

Former French Prime Minister Francois Fillon found guilty for 'Penelopegate scandal'

According to the judgement, Francois Fillon was found guilty of paying about hundreds of thousands of euros to his wife and children as well as his assistant for non-existing jobs.

As China warns of another pandemic from pigs, WHO insists to 'not let our guard down'

A new flu virus which has emerged among pigs in China has sparked concerns of another pandemic, while the world still reels from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has infected over 10 million people worldwide.

Timeline of Hong Kong's struggle against Chinese hegemony

Critics, rights groups and some Western nations say the legislation is just the latest step by China to chip away at the city's civil liberties over the years.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says national security law won't undermine autonomy

Hong Kong was rocked by months of sometimes violent anti-China, pro-democracy unrest last year, with protesters angry at perceived meddling by Chinese Communist Party rulers in the city's freedoms.

US: California, Texas see record COVID-19 surges, Arizona clamps down

Los Angeles has become a new epicenter in the pandemic as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge there

Hong Kong May retail sales tumble as spending, tourism evaporate

In volume terms, retail sales in May plummeted 33.9%, compared with a revised 37.5% fall in April

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019