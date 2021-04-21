Top 10 world news today: US to probe police practices in Minneapolis, Indonesian submarine goes missing, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Top 10 world news today: We bring to you the biggest news stories of the day - from US Justice Department's fresh probe into the policing practices in Minneapolis to the disappearance of missing submarine in Indonesia. Click on the headline to read the full story.
US Justice Department to probe police practices in Minneapolis
Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board
Australia overrides state's decision to join China's Belt and Road initiative
UK leader denies breaking lobbying rules with texts to Dyson
Queen Elizabeth II thanks public for 'support and kindness' on 95th birthday
EU proposes rules for high-risk artificial intelligence uses
Watchdog suspends Syria's rights over usage of chemical weapons during civil war
South Korean court dismisses lawsuit by 'comfort women', contradicts earlier ruling
Israel to reroute 10 million AstraZeneca Covid vaccines to countries in need
Watch: Your Story: US yet to respond on ban on export of COVID-19 vaccine raw material