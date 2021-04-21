US Justice Department to probe police practices in Minneapolis after George Floyd verdict

The United States Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a probe into the police practices in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer was convicted of all three charges in relation to the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after the officer knelt on his neck.

The announcement was made by US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Now, a civil investigation will take place in the workings of Minneapolis police department.

"Today, I am announcing that the Justice Department has opened a civil investigation to determine whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional or unlawful policing," AFP cited Garland as saying.

The civil probe will be different from the ongoing criminal investigation into the death of George Floyd. The new investigation will examine whether the police used excessive force on purpose, even during legal protests.

The probe will also take into account whether the police force exhibited a pattern of discrimination. In addition, it will look at whether the force indulged in unlawful treatment of people with health disabilities.

If unlawful practices are found during the investigation, a civil lawsuit could be filed against the police force, compelling them to make sweeping reforms in the police department.

"The Justice department will be unwavering in its pursuit of equal justice under law," Garland added.

