Top 10 world news today: UN not to endorse Nepal map, Iran arrests US 'terrorist group' head, and more

UN won't officially use or endorse new controversial Nepal map

UN said neither it will use it in its official dealings nor display the territories and areas claimed by Nepal as its territories on its website.

Iran says it has arrested head of US-based 'terrorist group

Iran said Saturday it has arrested the head of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing in the southern city of Shiraz and of other, abortive attacks.

Want to push for continued advancement of China-Nepal ties: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Nepal relations and is willing to work with his Nepali counterpart, Bidhya Devi Bhandari, to push for continued advancement of the bilateral relationship.

UAE launches start-up operations at first nuclear power plant

The United Arab Emirates has begun start-up operations in the initial unit of its first nuclear power plant, the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) said on Saturday.

Russia preparing mass vaccination against COVID-19 for October

Russia's health minister is preparing a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, local news agencies reported on Saturday, after a vaccine completed clinical trials.

Japan's Okinawa declares state of emergency as COVID-19 cases soar

Japan's Okinawa region has declared a state of emergency and asked people to stay home for two weeks as the popular tourist destination sees an "explosive spread" of coronavirus cases.

Facebook agrees to pay $650M to settle facial recognition lawsuit

Facebook Inc raised its settlement offer by $100 million to $650 million related to a lawsuit that claimed it illegally collected and stored biometric data for millions of users without their consent.

US imposes human rights sanctions on Chinese company, individuals

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on a powerful Chinese company and two officials for what it said were human rights abuses against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities.

China criticises Germany's suspension of extradition treaty with Hong Kong

China's embassy in Germany condemned Berlin`s suspension of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong, a move Germany said was a response to the postponement of an election in the Chinese city.

South Korea sect leader arrested over coronavirus outbreak

South Korean authorities arrested the founder of a secretive Christian sect at the centre of the country's largest outbreak of COVID-19 infections on Saturday for allegedly hiding crucial information from contact-tracers and other offences.