UN won't officially use or endorse controversial new Nepal map

Even as Nepal government plans to send the new map which shows Indian territories as Nepal's to United Nations, the New York-based body would neither use it in its official dealings nor display the territories and areas claimed by Nepal as its territories on its website.

The reason being that the UN prints its maps and every map comes with a disclaimer. The disclaimer on UN Maps says,"The boundaries & names shown and the designations used on this map do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by the UN".

The UN does not use either India’s, Pakistan's or China’s map or for that matter, any territory claimed but goes by its administration largely. The body will however as part of diplomatic protocol accept it, whenever Kathmandu sends it.

The new Nepali map shows Indian territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani as its own. India had strongly reacted to the development calling it a "unilateral act", one that is "unjustified cartographic assertion".

What is interesting is previous maps submitted by Nepal never included Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. In some sense, while Nepal will be sending an updated map, it will be unintentionally conveying formally that it has indulged in cartographic assertion, as New Delhi said.

The decision for new Nepal map was announced by the executive decision by KP Sharma Oli led govt. The constitutional amendment to give legal backing to its coat of arms that shows the new map was passed by Nepal parliament earlier this year.

The MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had that time said, map "is not based on historical facts and evidence. It is contrary to the bilateral understanding to resolve the outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue. Such artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India."

Ties between the 2 governments have gone downhill since then.