Top 10 world news today: UK planning to increase nuclear weapons, WHO postpones coronavirus origin report and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 16, 2021, 08.02 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

UK planning to increase nuclear weapons stockpile: govt review

aa

WHO postpones coronavirus origin report, likely due next week

aa

US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against 'coercion and aggression'

aa

Russia gives Twitter one month to remove 'banned' content

aa

Prince Philip leaves hospital after four weeks of treatment

aa

Kremlin critic Navalny claims he is locked up in 'concentration camp'

aa

New coronavirus strain discovered in France's Brittany region: Health Ministry

aa

138 killed in Myanmar's anti-coup protests since February 1: UN

 

Encrypted messaging app Signal no longer working in China

aa

 

Read in App