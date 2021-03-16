Top 10 world news today: UK planning to increase nuclear weapons, WHO postpones coronavirus origin report and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world
UK planning to increase nuclear weapons stockpile: govt review
WHO postpones coronavirus origin report, likely due next week
US Secretary of State Blinken warns China against 'coercion and aggression'
Russia gives Twitter one month to remove 'banned' content
Prince Philip leaves hospital after four weeks of treatment
Kremlin critic Navalny claims he is locked up in 'concentration camp'
New coronavirus strain discovered in France's Brittany region: Health Ministry
138 killed in Myanmar's anti-coup protests since February 1: UN
Encrypted messaging app Signal no longer working in China