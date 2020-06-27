Top 10 world news today: UK on Brexit, Russia denies putting bounty on US force and more

UK ready to quit EU on 'Australia terms' if no Brexit deal, PM Johnson says

Britain says it will be ready to quit its transitional arrangements with the European Union “on Australia terms” if no deal on their future relationship is reached.

'Britain will have weaker economic ties with EU post Brexit': Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that UK will have to accept the consequences of having weaker economic links with the European Union (EU) post Brexit.

Portrayal of Jesus as white should be reconsidered, says Archbishop of Canterbury

The Archbishop of Canterbury and head of the Church of England has said the church should reconsider its portrayal of Jesus as a White man.

Six migrants dead, dozens rescued off Libya coast: UN

Six migrants died along the way, and 93 others were rescued off Libyan shores -- including a woman who gave birth at sea -- as they tried to reach Europe, the UN's migration agency said Saturday.

Iran's Khamenei warns economy will worsen if coronavirus spreads

Iran's supreme leader warned on Saturday that the country's economic problems would worsen if the novel coronavirus spreads unchecked, saying the initial momentum to contain it had since "waned".

Iceland president set for landslide election win

Iceland began voting in a presidential election on Saturday, the second European country to hold polls since coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, with incumbent Gudni Johannesson widely expected to win a second four-year mandate.

White Canadian cop convicted of beating black teenager

A Canadian court convicted a white police officer on Friday of beating a young black man in Toronto in 2016.

'Baseless': Russia denies accusation of giving bounties to Taliban to attack US forces

Russia has lashed out at the New York Times report claiming that Moscow's spies had offered rewards to Taliban-linked militants to kill troops of the US-led coalition in Afghanistan. The Russian embassy in Washington DC called these accusations "baseless".

'TikTok grandma' who played major role in sabotaging Trump's rally joins Biden's campaign

Mary Jo Laupp, who is also known as 'TikTok Grandma' for turning Trump's Tulsa rally into a fiasco has been hired by a grassroots organization campaigning for the election of Democrats candidate Joe Biden.

Three people died, one permanently blinded after drinking hand sanitiser in US

Three people died and one has got permanently blind from methanol poisoning after drinking hand sanitiser in New Mexico.