Three people died, one permanently blinded after drinking hand sanitiser in US

Three people died and one has got permanently blind from methanol poisoning after drinking hand sanitiser in New Mexico.

Three others are in critical condition, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a statement.

The cases were reported to New Mexico Poison Control in May, and were related to alcoholism.

Some people have also been known to use hand sanitiser to get intoxicated due to its alcohol content.

This week, the Food and Drug Administration urged people not to use hand sanitizer products manufactured by Eskbiochem SA due to the potential presence of a toxic chemical.

Federal officials discovered methanol -- which can be toxic when absorbed through skin or ingested -- in samples of hand sanitisers produced by the Mexican company. It's unclear whether the victims in New Mexico used the same type of hand sanitisers.