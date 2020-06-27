'TikTok grandma' who played major role in sabotaging Trump's rally joins Biden's campaign

Mary Jo Laupp, who is also known as 'TikTok Grandma' for turning Trump's Tulsa rally into a fiasco has been hired by a grassroots organization campaigning for the election of Democrats candidate Joe Biden.

The 51-year-old used TikTok to ask anti-Trump campaigners to book the free seats of the rally in Tulsa in Oklahoma last week. The information spread like wildfire, and more and more people joined in on this 'practical prank'.

The massive group managed to book hundreds of tickets. When they collectively did not show up for the rally, more than hundreds of seats were left empty in the 19,200 capacity auditorium, BOK Center.

The turnout for the rally was under 6,200, which was very less than what was expected. The K-Pop fans shared information about this on TikTok and encouraged their fans to get tickets and then not show up for the rally.

Caitlin Gilbert, Biden Digital Coalition co-director, said on Friday that Laupp, a mother to four and grandmother of six, had joined her group to help with online campaigning for November's presidential race.

In an interview with the New York Times, Laupp said that one of her first projects would be to help build a group of pro-Biden content creators on TikTok.

Mary Jo Laupp lives in Iowa and works in the music department of a high school, She earlier participated in the unsuccessful Democratic campaign of Pete Buttigieg who is a former Indiana mayor.