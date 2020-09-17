Top 10 world news today: Taiwan on global coalition against China, Trump's row with CDC and more!

Tsai Ing-wen and Xi Jinping Photograph:( Reuters )
Here are the top 10 news that dominated the world arena today
'Real possibility of war': Taiwan calls for global coalition against China
Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu on Thursday asked for the help of international community to defend his country against China's increasing military interference, fearing a ''real possibility of war''. Read more
No US-UK trade deal if Brexit risks peace in Ireland: Biden warns Johnson
US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no US trade deal. Read more
North Korea has just passed this bizarre order about Kim Jong-un
North Korea has passed a law according to which pre-school children must spend 90 minutes a day to learn about the country leader Kim Jong-un as a part of their curriculum. Read more
WHO warns Europe over virus as UK imposes restrictions in northeast England
World Health Organisation's(WHO) Europe unit warned countries in Europe against shortening the 14-day quarantine period for suspected coronavirus cases as, it said, COVID-19 has seen "alarming rates of transmission across Europe". Read more
Trump, CDC make contradictory claim over vaccine rollout timeline in US
World Health Organisation's top emergency expert Mike Ryan stressed the need for countries to have "consistent messaging" for the public in order to combat coronavirus pandemic effectively. Read more
We don't recognise Lukashenko as legitimate president: European Union
A day after the Belarusian leader was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union’s diplomatic chief has said that the European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. Read more
Navalny's team claims he was poisoned through water bottle found in hotel
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned by the Russian authority, has claimed that he was poisoned in his hotel room, and not on the airport. Read more
ByteDance says China will have to approve its US TikTok deal
China will need to approve ByteDance`s proposed deal with Oracle Corp for its TikTok app, the Chinese company said on Thursday, indicating how its bid to stave off a ban in the United States could be further complicated. Read more
China publishes white paper applauding employment generated in Xinjiang
China has now published a white paper defending its policy in the region, saying the vocational training has improved workforce quality. Read more
Rich nations with 13% population signed deals for getting over half of Covid-19 vaccines: Study
Wealthy nations that have just 13 per cent of the global population have already bought half of the potential drugs that are leading the Covid-19 vaccines race, a report by Oxfam claimed. Read more