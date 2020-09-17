Top 10 world news today: Taiwan on global coalition against China, Trump's row with CDC and more!

'Real possibility of war': Taiwan calls for global coalition against China

Taiwan's foreign minister Joseph Wu on Thursday asked for the help of international community to defend his country against China's increasing military interference, fearing a ''real possibility of war''. Read more

No US-UK trade deal if Brexit risks peace in Ireland: Biden warns Johnson

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden warned the United Kingdom that it must honour the Northern Irish peace deal as it extracts itself from the European Union or there would be no US trade deal. Read more

North Korea has just passed this bizarre order about Kim Jong-un

North Korea has passed a law according to which pre-school children must spend 90 minutes a day to learn about the country leader Kim Jong-un as a part of their curriculum. Read more

WHO warns Europe over virus as UK imposes restrictions in northeast England

World Health Organisation's(WHO) Europe unit warned countries in Europe against shortening the 14-day quarantine period for suspected coronavirus cases as, it said, COVID-19 has seen "alarming rates of transmission across Europe". Read more

Trump, CDC make contradictory claim over vaccine rollout timeline in US

World Health Organisation's top emergency expert Mike Ryan stressed the need for countries to have "consistent messaging" for the public in order to combat coronavirus pandemic effectively. Read more

We don't recognise Lukashenko as legitimate president: European Union

A day after the Belarusian leader was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, European Union’s diplomatic chief has said that the European Union does not recognize Alexander Lukashenko as the legitimate president of Belarus. Read more

Navalny's team claims he was poisoned through water bottle found in hotel

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was allegedly poisoned by the Russian authority, has claimed that he was poisoned in his hotel room, and not on the airport. Read more

ByteDance says China will have to approve its US TikTok deal

China will need to approve ByteDance`s proposed deal with Oracle Corp for its TikTok app, the Chinese company said on Thursday, indicating how its bid to stave off a ban in the United States could be further complicated. Read more

China publishes white paper applauding employment generated in Xinjiang

China has now published a white paper defending its policy in the region, saying the vocational training has improved workforce quality. Read more

Rich nations with 13% population signed deals for getting over half of Covid-19 vaccines: Study

Wealthy nations that have just 13 per cent of the global population have already bought half of the potential drugs that are leading the Covid-19 vaccines race, a report by Oxfam claimed. Read more