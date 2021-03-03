Top 10 world news today: Russia threatens US over Navalny sanctions, earthquake rocks Greece, and more Photograph:( WION Web Team )
'Don't play with fire': Russia warns US, its allies over sanctions on Navalny poisoning
UK defends Yemen aid cuts and arms sales to Saudi
US lawmakers look to scrap 'one-China policy' through resolution
Chinese labour schemes are aimed at cutting Uighur population density, report says
Kenya calls first vaccines 'bazookas', Rwanda secures Pfizer shots
US lawmaker unveils bill to sanction Saudi prince for Khashoggi's death
Hackers linked to China attack Microsoft's email server, exploit new vulnerabilities
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece
Iceberg about size of Greater London breaks off in Antarctica