Top 10 world news today: Russia threatens US over Navalny sanctions, earthquake rocks Greece, and more

Top 10 world news today: Russia warns US over sanctions on Navalny poisoning, US lawmakers are attempting to scrap "One China" policy, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

'Don't play with fire': Russia warns US, its allies over sanctions on Navalny poisoning

UK defends Yemen aid cuts and arms sales to Saudi

US lawmakers look to scrap 'one-China policy' through resolution

Chinese labour schemes are aimed at cutting Uighur population density, report says

Kenya calls first vaccines 'bazookas', Rwanda secures Pfizer shots

US lawmaker unveils bill to sanction Saudi prince for Khashoggi's death

Hackers linked to China attack Microsoft's email server, exploit new vulnerabilities

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Greece

Iceberg about size of Greater London breaks off in Antarctica

Watch: Covaxin showed 81% efficacy against UK variant