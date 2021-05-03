Top 10 world news today: Philippines lambasts China, US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 03, 2021, 06:52 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

Philippines foreign minister lambasts China in expletive-laced tweet

US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border

Myanmar rebel group says it shot down military helicopter

After news law feud, Australia's Seven West Media signs Google, Facebook deal

Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede

Iran denies reports of prisoner swap with US

Syria: Bashar al-Assad will face two 'rivals' in presidential elections

Pfizer donates 'largest humanitarian relief' worth $70 million to India

Twenty six killed in boat accident in Bangladesh

New Zealand fires nine border workers who refused coronavirus vaccines

