Top 10 world news today: Philippines lambasts China, US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the top 10 stories from across the world
Philippines foreign minister lambasts China in expletive-laced tweet
US begins reuniting some families separated at Mexico border
Myanmar rebel group says it shot down military helicopter
After news law feud, Australia's Seven West Media signs Google, Facebook deal
Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede
Iran denies reports of prisoner swap with US
Syria: Bashar al-Assad will face two 'rivals' in presidential elections
Pfizer donates 'largest humanitarian relief' worth $70 million to India
Twenty six killed in boat accident in Bangladesh
New Zealand fires nine border workers who refused coronavirus vaccines