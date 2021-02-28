Top 10 world news today: Over 10 dead in Myanmar protest, China rolls out first one-jab vaccine and more

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
UN rights office condemns Myanmar crackdown, over ten dead on bloodiest day
China rolls out first one-jab Covid vaccine
Navalny transferred to Vladimir region east of Moscow to serve prison term
Thai protesters, police clash near base of army unit king controls
Philippines receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines from China
Scientists identify slime mold that saves memories without nervous system
New York governor accused of sexual harassment by second woman
Israel clears Greek tanker of suspicion over Mediterranean oil spill
Yemen rebels claim Saudi strikes, threaten new attacks