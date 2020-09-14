Top 10 world news today: Macron speaks to Putin over Navalny poisoning and more

France's analysis concludes Navalny was poisoned; Macron speaks to Putin

France's independent analysis has concluded that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the Soviet-style nerve agent Novichok in an attempted assassination. Read more

Russia's nuclear missile with 'global reach' is capable of attacking from 'unexpected directions'

Russia is developing a nuclear-powered missile that can fly around the atmosphere for years on end ready to strike at any moment. Read more

Japan: Yoshihide Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, a loyal aide to outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a landslide victory in a ruling party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to replace Abe this week. Read more

China snooping on top Indian politicians, defence chiefs & news media editors

Amid China's recent feuds with multiple nations including the ongoing border standoff with India, a media report has claimed that a technology firm with links to the Chinese government is snooping on over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations through global database. Read more

Belarusian leader Lukashenko reaches Russia to win Putin's backing

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's plane landed in the southern Russian city of Sochi on Monday morning ahead of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Read more

US ambassador to China Branstad is leaving post, suggests US Secretary of State Pompeo

Early on Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed that the US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad was leaving his post soon. Read more

China says TikTok being 'encircled' and 'coerced' after ByteDance drops sale

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said that popular mobile phone app TikTok is being "encircled" and "coerced" as its parent company ByteDance picked Oracle as partner to try to save its business in the United States. Read more

US election 2020: Trump defies COVID-19 norms in first indoor rally since June

Trump held his first fully indoor rally in months, outraging officials in the state of Nevada who warned the gathering violated coronavirus restrictions on crowd sizes. Read more

Families express fear over China capturing 12 Hong Kongers during flee attempt

Relatives of 12 Hong Kongers who were captured by China's coastguard as they attempted fleeing said on Saturday that they are concerned over their kin's disappearance into the mainland China's judicial system. Read more

UK PM Boris Johnson faces rebellion over plan to break Brexit treaty

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has a majority of 80 in the lower house of parliament, is facing a growing revolt over a bill that would break international law by breaching parts of the Brexit divorce deal and that Brussels says will wreck trade talks. Read more

US Open 2020 men's final: Dominic Thiem wins first grand slam title

Austria’s Dominic Thiem became country's second Grand Slam singles champion as he defeated Alexander Zverev in the US Open final on Sunday. Read more