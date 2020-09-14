Families express fear over China capturing 12 Hong Kongers during flee attempt

Relatives of 12 Hong Kongers who were captured by China's coastguard as they attempted fleeing said on Saturday that they are concerned over their kin's disappearance into the mainland China's judicial system.

"I'm very worried. I don't know if he's safe and sound, if he's still alive," said the mother of detainee Li Tsz-yin in a press conference on Saturday organised by relatives of six of the detainees.

"I hope Hong Kong (government) can bring them back. Then we wouldn't need to be on tenterhooks, we could see him. But right now, we don't even know whether he is dead or alive," said the mother of Tang Kai-yin as she sobbed while describing her concerns.

Earlier, Chinese officials said they intercepted 12 people some 70 kilometres (43 miles) southeast of the city last month and the group was handed over to police in Shenzhen on the mainland.

Local media reports said that the group, which was escaping in a speedboat, were going to Taiwan.

Out of the 12 people, some were facing prosecution in Hong Kong for activities related to last year's massive pro-democracy protests.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was "deeply concerned" over the treatment given to the 12 arrested Hong Kongers.

