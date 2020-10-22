Top 10 world news today: Lebanon's new PM, Saudi boycotts Turkey products and more

US election 2020: Russia and Iran call meddling claims 'groundless'

According to the US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Russian and Iran have obtained voter information and taken actions to influence public opinion ahead of the US presidential election.

As rivalry for Muslim supremacy heats up, Saudi boycotts 'made in Turkey'

The two countries have long competed for supremacy in the Muslim world, but their geopolitical rivalry intensified after Saudi agents murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in 2018.

France teacher attack: Samuel Paty's killer had 'contact' with jihadist in Syria

Anzorov's suspected contact had been located through an IP address traced back to Idlib, a jihadist holdout in northwestern Syria.

Few COVID-19 vaccines may increase risk of HIV infections: Researchers

This statement has been backed by a cautionary tale from over a decade ago when a vaccine candidate had risk increased the risk of men catching the virus.

UK gives USD 63 million for Rohingya refugees at UN aid meeting

The money was pledged as part of a virtual aid conference convening later Thursday, co-hosted by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Britain, the United States and the European Union.

In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics

The paper, drawn up by the German government after discussions with other member states, is the latest to outline the EU's months-long plans to address the WHO's shortcomings on funding, governance, and legal powers.

Sunni Muslim politician Saad al-Hariri named as Lebanon's new prime minister

Hariri, who has previously led three governments in Lebanon, stepped down almost a year ago under pressure from unprecedented protests against the political class.

UK seals temporary Brexit trade deal with EFTA nations

The UK government said its arrangement with the European Free Trade Association — which also includes Iceland and Liechtenstein — would keep "the vast majority" of their trade tariff-free on January 1.

Hong Kong accuses Germany of harbouring 'criminal'

Hong Kong’s chief secretary for administration, Matthew Cheung Kin-chung, accused Germany of interfering in “internal matters of the People’s Republic of China”.

Patients with Autism get 'inhumane' treatment in hospitals: Report

The report looked at the use of seclusion, segregation and restraint in specialist units on people with autism or learning disability.