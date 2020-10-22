Patients with Autism get 'inhumane' treatment in hospitals: Report

England's Care Quality Commission said that a large number of people with learning disability or Autism were getting "inhumane care" in specialist hospitals. The report by England's independent health and social care eve said that it could not be confident that patients' human rights were upheld.

The report looked at the use of seclusion, segregation and restraint in specialist units on people with autism or learning disability.

The commission found that people were kept segregated for duration ranging from 3 days to 13 years.

The report has recommended increasing community support to ensure people were not admitted to hospitals and for 'ministerial ownership' to ensure the implementation of changes. The use of seclusion and restraint has only been recommended by the commission in extreme cases.