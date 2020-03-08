Top 10 world news today: Italy lockdown decree, Iran Air suspends flights to Europe, and more

Iran Air suspends flights to Europe until further notice: Report

Iran Air on Sunday announced that it was suspending all its flights to Europe until further notice, news agency AFP reported. Read more

Coronavirus: Italy government's lockdown to affect 16 million in north.

In a drastic new attempt to try to contain a rapidly growing outbreak of coronavirus, Italy on Sunday announced a virtual lockdown that will affect more than 16 million people in Milan and Venice until April 3. Read more

Malaysia's palace denies 'royal coup' in appointing new PM.

Malaysia's palace on Sunday denied allegations of a "royal coup" in appointing the country's prime minister after veteran leader Mahathir Mohamad resigned, saying the king used his discretionary powers prescribed in the constitution. Read more

UK finance minister Sunak looking at ways to relax spending limit.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak, under pressure to fund the fight against the coronavirus and meet election promises in this week's budget, has said he is looking at possible changes to rules which could allow him to spend more. Read more

Sanders needs Michigan win in US presidential race, but Biden looking strong with key voting blocs.

For Bernie Sanders to remain competitive with Joe Biden in the battle for the Democratic presidential nomination, he'll have to repeat what he did four years ago: Win the Michigan primary. Read more

China reports 27 new virus deaths, lowest rise in cases since January

China on Sunday reported its lowest number of new coronavirus infections since January, with nearly all the 44 new cases in the outbreak epicentre Wuhan. Read more

Dubai travellers reassured on screening procedures for COVID-19

In the UAE, the total number of confirmed infections is 45. Read more

Stop migrants crossing in Aegean Sea: Erdogan to Turkey coastguard

As Greece faced fresh violence on its borders on Saturday, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered the Turkish coastguard to prevent migrants crossing the Aegean sea. Read more

Tour buses idle as Thai economy takes gut punch from virus

Ranks of tourist buses idle under a burning sun while once-bustling theme parks lie empty from above, striking images reveal the hollowing out of Thai tourism due to the effect of the new coronavirus. Read more

Syria road crash kills 32, including Iraqis

At least 32 people died Saturday after a fuel tanker crashed into two buses and several other vehicles on a road connecting the Syrian capital to Homs province, state media reported. Read more