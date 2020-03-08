Iran Air suspends flights to Europe until further notice: Report

Iran Air on Sunday announced that it was suspending all its flights to Europe until further notice, news agency AFP reported.

The statement issued by the company did not mention the novel coronavirus epidemic as a reason for the measure, citing only "restrictions" imposed by European authorities for "unknown reasons", the report added.

Watch | Coronavirus Outbreak: Global tourism industry worst effected

Meanwhile, reports claimed that the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) banned on February 3 Iran Air aircraft from European airspace, namely an Airbus A321-200 and two Airbus A330-200 that had not undergone necessary upgrades for authorisation to fly in Europe.

Also read | Coronavirus death toll rises to 145 in Iran; over 200 dead in Italy

Sweden on March 2 temporarily suspending the flight permits of Iran Air on the advice of health officials who said Tehran was "not in control" of the novel coronavirus outbreak on its soil.

The Iranian carrier operates flights to multiple European destinations including Paris, London, Amsterdam, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Vienna and Rome.

Iran on Sunday reported 49 new coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 194.

(With inputs from AFP)