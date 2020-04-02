Top 10 world news today: Covid-19 death toll rises to 47,522, Hollywood suffers loss and more

Coronavirus outbreak: Global cases cross 900000; death toll rises to 47,522

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives.

'I'll send you to grave': Duterte tells security forces to shoot dead coronavirus lockdown violators

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte sparked a controversy in the country after he told security forces to "shoot" people who are found violating the lockdown measures.

Spain deaths top 10,000, infections cross 110,000 mark



The number of new infections increased by 7.9 per cent, compared with 8.2 per cent on Wednesday and more than 25 per cent at the start of last week.

Coronavirus in India: Close to 2000 cases; 50 deaths, says Health Ministry



While addressing a daily press briefing, Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health also informed that the building of Dharavi slum has been sealed and sample collection of all residents of the building is underway.

Hollywood box office suffers deficit of $600 million in first quarter of 2020 amid COVID-19 crisis

The first quarter of 2020 doesn't end well for those in the movie business with all countries under lockdown amid coronavirus scare and theatres around the world shut down for business.


