Coronavirus in India: Close to 2000 cases; 50 deaths, says Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reaffirmed that the government has taken several steps to ensure the availability of personal protection equipment (PPE) that is necessary to fight the coronavirus crisis in the country.

Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal addressed a press conference to brief about the current situation of fight against coronavirus in the country.

Talking about the coronavirus case of Mumbai's Dharavi slum he said in the particular colony, the building has been sealed and sample collection of all residents of the building is underway. As per protocol, contact tracing is underway.

Meanwhile, nine more cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan with seven in Ramganj, and one each from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu. There are now 129 coronavirus positive cases in the state.

In Madhya Pradesh, twelve new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 75 in the city. The confirmed total number of cases in the state has risen to 98.

COVID-19 has now infected 941,949 people worldwide and 47,522 people have been killed due to this pandemic.

Around 202,342 people of that tally have recovered.