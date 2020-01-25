Top 10 world news today: Coronavirus outbreak, Hong Kong declares emergency, Iraq protests and more

Hong Kong on Saturday declared coronavirus epidemic as an "emergency" in the city. In China, the death toll rose to 41 while over 1,200 have been infected from the mystery virus.

Meanwhile, in Iraq, security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site at Tahrir Square and fired live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators.

Here are the top ten world news stories of the day.

China can 'win the battle' against coronavirus epidemic: President Xi Jinping

China can "win the battle" against the coronavirus that has killed 41 people and has infected over 1,200 across the country, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday. Read more

Coronavirus outbreak: Hong Kong declares virus emergency as 41 die in China

Hong Kong on Saturday declared Coronvirus outbreak as an "emergency" in the city as the mystery virus killed 41 in China.

Under the measures Lam took to limit the infection spreading, all schools will remain closed until February 17; while all official visits to mainland China have also been cancelled. Read more

Iraqi security forces raid Baghdad's main protest camp, shoot at demonstrators

Iraqi security forces raided Baghdad's main protest site at Tahrir Square on Saturday, firing live rounds and tear gas at anti-government demonstrators who have camped out there for months, Reuters reporters said. Read more

London braces for Republic Day protest by Pakistan-backed groups

In two days from now, a number of protests and demonstrations are expected to take place in London coinciding with India's Republic Day. Read more

At anti-abortion rally, Trump assails Democrats, draws applause

Donald Trump became the first US president to attend the annual March for Life in Washington on Friday, unleashing a fierce attack on his Democratic rivals during a rally in an election-year show of support for opponents of abortion rights. Read more

Nepal offers to play role of mediator between India and Pakistan

Nepal on Saturday became the first South Asian nation to offer to "mediate" between India and Pakistan over Kashmir and cross-border terrorism with a Nepal government source underlining the importance of dialogue between the two arch-rivals to resolve their differences that could also lead to the revival of the SAARC. Read more

34 US troops injured in recent Iranian strike: Pentagon

Nearly three dozen US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries or concussion in this month's Iranian air strike on a military base in Iraq, the Pentagon said on Friday. Read more

Radio reporter says Pompeo cursed at her after testy interview

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cursed at a National Public Radio reporter and repeatedly "used the F-word" in a shouted diatribe after she questioned him about Ukraine and the ousted American ambassador to Kiev in an interview on Friday, the reporter said. Read more

PM Johnson signs agreement for Britain to leave European Union

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson signed Britain's EU divorce agreement on Friday after Brussels' top two officials earlier did likewise at a ceremony behind closed doors. Read more

Two Rohingya women killed in Myanmar shelling

Two Rohingya women were killed and seven others injured in shelling the Myanmar military and insurgents blamed on each other, days after the UN's top court ordered the country to protect the beleaguered Muslim minority. Read more



